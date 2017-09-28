Father of missing baby speaks out

Conrad - In Montana right now a father in Conrad waits everyday to hear if his son is alive, Jacob Gouchenour, was supposed to see his son on June 16 in Arizona. When his ex wife, Madeline didn't show up with their baby William he was told William was sick, and another missed visit goes by and that's when Jacob got a call every parent dreads, Mesa police was on the other end telling him William was missing.

Arrests have been made, including the maternal grandparents of William, but no signs of him or his mother.

Right now, Jacob tells KFBB that he is just worried sick about his infant son. Jacob says William's well being and his whereabouts are still unknown-but he's confident his son will be returned to him. Arrests have been made. Roland and Cassie Jones, William's maternal grandparents, were arrested late Wednesday and appeared before a judge this morning.

They face charges of custodial interference and making false reports to police. The two are not to be in contact with one another and Roland's bail amount was set at $50,000. Jacob says with her parents arrest he's concerned about what Madeline's next move might be.

"I just worry that since her parents are arrested now and her lines are closing, i worry that she may do something to harm the baby to keep them away from me. it just sickens me. i hope for his well being. the best option would be for them to come forward and turn themselves in," said Gouchenour.

Cassie and Roland Jones will be arraigned next Thursday. Meanwhile a court in Arizona has granted Jacob full custody of William, and he's doing everything in his power to find his son.

Recently, Jacob also attended a vigil in Arizona for William, and there's also a $5,000 reward for information that will help bring the baby home to Montana. If you have information on William's or Madeline's whereabouts, call the tip line at 1-800-479-9262