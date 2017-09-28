Father of missing baby speaks out - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Father of missing baby speaks out

Posted: Updated:
By Melinda Zosh, Reporter
Connect

Conrad - In Montana right now a father in Conrad waits everyday to hear if his son is alive, Jacob Gouchenour, was supposed to see his son on June 16 in Arizona.  When his ex wife, Madeline didn't show up with their baby William he was told William was sick, and another missed visit goes by and that's when Jacob got a call every parent dreads, Mesa police was on the other end telling him William was missing.

Arrests have been made, including the maternal grandparents of William, but no signs of him or his mother.

Right now, Jacob tells KFBB that he is just worried sick about his infant son. Jacob says William's well being and his whereabouts are still unknown-but he's confident his son will be returned to him. Arrests have been made. Roland and Cassie Jones, William's maternal grandparents, were arrested late Wednesday and appeared before a judge this morning.

They face charges of custodial interference and making false reports to police. The two are not to be in contact with one another and Roland's bail amount was set at $50,000. Jacob says with her parents arrest he's concerned about what Madeline's next move might be.

"I just worry that since her parents are arrested now and her lines are closing, i worry that she  may do something to harm the baby to keep them away from me. it just sickens me. i hope for his well being. the best option would be for them to come forward and turn themselves in," said Gouchenour. 

Cassie and Roland Jones will be arraigned next Thursday. Meanwhile a court in Arizona has granted Jacob full custody of William, and he's doing everything in his power to find his son.

Recently, Jacob also attended a vigil in Arizona for William, and there's also a $5,000 reward for information that will help bring the baby home to Montana. If you have information on William's or Madeline's whereabouts, call the tip line at 1-800-479-9262

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Bruises found on baby, man says he lost his cool over literal spilled milk

    Bruises found on baby, man says he lost his cool over literal spilled milk

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 6:28 PM EDT2017-09-27 22:28:38 GMT

    Great Falls, MT - Bruises on a baby lead to Great Falls man being charged with Assault On Minor. 

    Great Falls, MT - Bruises on a baby lead to Great Falls man being charged with Assault On Minor. 

  • New ownership takes over Electric City Conservatory

    New ownership takes over Electric City Conservatory

    Thursday, September 28 2017 12:45 AM EDT2017-09-28 04:45:51 GMT

    A local woman is making the transition from working at a floral shop, to owning one that’s been in Great Falls for nearly 100 years. But, she couldn’t do it alone....

    A local woman is making the transition from working at a floral shop, to owning one that’s been in Great Falls for nearly 100 years. But, she couldn’t do it alone....

  • Helena Police looking for woman

    Helena Police looking for woman

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 11:05 AM EDT2017-09-27 15:05:03 GMT

    Helena Police Department  is looking for help in identifying the female shown in the photos in relation to a theft and forgery case he is investigating from September 23rd. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Koester through the dispatch center at 406-442-3233 or email at ekoester@helenamt.gov. As always, tips can also be left with Crimestoppers at 406-443-2000 or online at www.helenacrimestoppers.com

    Helena Police Department  is looking for help in identifying the female shown in the photos in relation to a theft and forgery case he is investigating from September 23rd. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Koester through the dispatch center at 406-442-3233 or email at ekoester@helenamt.gov. As always, tips can also be left with Crimestoppers at 406-443-2000 or online at www.helenacrimestoppers.com

  • Huge hunk of falling granite kills 1, injures 1 at Yosemite

    Huge hunk of falling granite kills 1, injures 1 at Yosemite

    Thursday, September 28 2017 7:16 AM EDT2017-09-28 11:16:07 GMT

    Officials at the park said Wednesday that they were searching for more victims after the rock fall at El Capitan.

    Officials at the park said Wednesday that they were searching for more victims after the rock fall at El Capitan.

  • Group of teens terrorize Great Falls residents during robbery spree

    Group of teens terrorize Great Falls residents during robbery spree

    Monday, September 25 2017 7:05 PM EDT2017-09-25 23:05:02 GMT

    Great Falls, MT - Five teenagers have been arrested for a string of robberies in Great Falls that occurred over the weekend and one suspect is still on the loose. 

    Great Falls, MT - Five teenagers have been arrested for a string of robberies in Great Falls that occurred over the weekend and one suspect is still on the loose. 

Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2017. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.