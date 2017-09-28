Woman who started petition to recall Sheriff speaks out

Conrad - On Wednesday, we told you about a petition to recall Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta. On Thursday, we were in Conrad and spoke to the woman who wants the sheriff removed from his position.

Stacy Welker says that the petition is based on incompetence, claiming that Suta is not fit to serve as Sheriff. She has the required signatures for the petition, but she is still collecting more over the next three weeks. She says that Sheriff Suta can either resign from his position or respond to the petition in a statement of 200 words. Then-it could be up to the voters in Pondera County, with a yes or no vote on the ballot this November, that could decide the Sheriff's fate.

"He's held to a higher standard. Civilians shouldn't be doing the things he's doing. Citizens shouldn't be doing those things. He needs to be an example. We need someone professional in charge," said Welker.

We will continue to update you on this story as details develop.