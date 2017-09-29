Man with five pending cases now accused of additional crime - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Man with five pending cases now accused of additional crime

Posted:

Great Falls, MT - Man who has pending cases for Sexual Abuse of Children and Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs is now facing a new case for trespassing, Burglary, and Assault.

On September 21, GFPD officers were dispatched to a Great Falls home for a report of a disturbance. The victim told officers that he was in the kitchen when he heard a noise at his back door. When he went to see what made the noise, he found Daniel Reardon inside his home. He says Reardon attacked him and brought him to the ground.

The victim's roommate told GFPD he was at the kitchen table when the victim walked to the back door. He says he remembers seeing Daniel assault the victim. The roommates told Daniel and the unidentified person with him to leave. According to the police report, Daniel ran down the alley to a blue trailblazer.

Reardon's ex-girlfriend is dating the victim and was also present when the assault happened. She says she witnessed the assault and watched Reardon flee the scene. Reardon's mother confirmed he had her blue Chevrolet Trailblazer at the time of the incident.

The report states as Daniel left the home, a loud pop was heard outside and officers discovered the victim's side window of his vehicle had been broken out.

Daniel Reardon has pending cases for Sexual Abuse of Children, Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs (2 cases), Fraudulently Obtaining Dangerous Drugs, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Reardon is being charged with Burglary, Criminal Trespass to Property, Assault, and Criminal Mischief. The State has requested his bond be set in the amount of $40,000.

