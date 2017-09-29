German Dinner and Bake Sale with St. Paul Lutheran Parish - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

German Dinner and Bake Sale with St. Paul Lutheran Parish

Posted: Updated:

The annual German Dinner and Bake Sale is right out around the corner! Join the St. Paul Lutheran Parish in Fairfield this Sunday, October 1st from 12-3 p.m. Ross Fitzgerald stopped by the KFBB studio today to tell you more. Check it out!

  • Community Spotlight

    Community spotlight is a live feature during our 5 p.m. Newscast that highlights events and activities open to the general public in central Montana. The segment is filmed Monday-Friday and is a 1-hour commitment, for a live interview in the KFBB studios. 

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank your for submitting your event or organization for a Community Spotlight segment on KFBB. If you are chosen Katie will contact you.

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2017. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.