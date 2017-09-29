Montana company awarded contract to supply fighter jet parts

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A Montana company owned by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes was awarded a contract with the U.S. Air Force to supply fighter jet parts to Saudi Arabia.



The Missoulian reports (http://bit.ly/2xQ0VLY ) the U.S. Department of Defense announced the $559 million contract last week for S&K Aerospace LLC to provide F-15 components to the Royal Saudi Air Force.



CEO Thomas Acevedo says the company plans to hire most of the workers for the contract in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, but there may be new hires in the Montana corporate office as well.



The company is based in St. Ignatius on the Flathead Indian Reservation, and it pays dividends back to the tribes each year.



___



Information from: Missoulian, http://www.missoulian.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

