Medicaid expansion has saved Montana $30 million

By Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Health officials say Montana's Medicaid expansion program has saved the state more than $30 million since its start in January 2016, mostly because the federal government is paying a bigger share of the costs for some recipients.
    
Erica Johnston with the Department of Public Health and Human Services told a legislative oversight committee on Wednesday that the program covers nearly 84,000 residents and has paid for $573 million in health care services since it began. Enrollees are required to pay 2 percent of their monthly income in premiums. The state has collected $5.6 million in premiums.
    
The Department of Corrections reports it saved $7.66 million in the fiscal year that ended in June because it can reimburse outside caregivers at the lower Medicaid rate, rather than commercial rate.

