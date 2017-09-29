Senate candidate cited over hunting license purchase

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - A U.S. Senate candidate has been cited by Montana wildlife officials for purchasing resident hunting and fishing licenses while not meeting the state's residency requirements.



The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports Troy Downing of Big Sky has pleaded not guilty to the seven misdemeanor citations.



Attorney Christopher Williams of Bozeman says Downing believes the issue is an administrative oversight that will be resolved in his favor.



Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokeswoman Andrea Jones confirmed the citations, which were first reported by Bozeman blogger Kathryn QannaYahu.



The citations allege Downing illegally bought resident hunting and fishing licenses for several years, illegally loaned an elk license and helped his son obtain 2015 Montana resident license.



A person must live in Montana for 180 days prior to buying a less costly resident license.



Downing, the CEO of a California company, is seeking the Republican nomination to challenge U.S. Sen. Jon Tester.



