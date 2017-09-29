Bullock: Montana minimum wage increasing to $8.30

MONTANA - Governor Steve Bullock has just announced Montanans earning minimum wage will be increasing to $8.30 per hour beginning January 1, 2018.

A press release from the Governor's Office states the Department of Labor & Industry to adjust the Montana minimum wage for inflation using the CPI-U. The minimum wage is determined by taking the current minimum wage of $8.15 and increasing it by the CPI-U from August of 2016 to August 2017. The CPI-U increased by 1.939% over the year ending in August of this year. The press release states to keep the minimum wage at the same purchasing power as the prior year, the wage should increase by $0.158 per hour and the resulting wage is $8.308. The statute specifies the wage must be rounded up to the nearest 5 cents.

The release also says an estimated 3,900 workers, or approximately 0.9 percent of the workforce, receive minimum wage. This number is made up largely of Combined Food and Preparation Workers, Waiters and Waitresses, Cashiers, Bartenders, and Retail Salespersons.

"People who work full time for a living shouldn't be living in poverty. This modest increase in minimum wage means more Montana workers will have a little extra money in their pockets," said Governor Bullock. "This economic boost will help hard-working Montana families make ends meet and ensure they aren't falling behind."