Woman screams "No" and "Stop" as ex-boyfriend allegedly strangle - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Woman screams "No" and "Stop" as ex-boyfriend allegedly strangles her

Great Falls, MT - A man is facing charges of strangulation and unlawful restraint after a witness says they saw Stafford drag a woman inside a home as she screamed "No" and "Stop."

Around 3:45 this morning, GFPD officers were dispatched to a home for a report of a physical disturbance between a man and a woman. The man was identified as Aaron Stafford.

the victim had red marks and bruising on her arms, chest, throat, and face. She told officers that Stafford, her boyfriend of one year, had come over drunk and angry and them breaking up. She says Stafford grabbed her by the arms, face, and then began to strangle her. Officers observed marks on both sides of her throat. The victim stated she tried to escape several times but Stafford kept grabbing her and pulling her back to the bedroom. 

A neighbor heard the woman screaming "Stop" and cowering on the ground while Stafford stood over her. The neighbor said they watched Stafford lift the woman off the ground and drag her back inside as she continued to scream "No" and "Stop."

Aaron Stafford's priors consist of a misdemeanor drug possession and misdemeanor obstructing.

Stafford is being charged with Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member and Unlawful Restraint. The State has requested his bond be set in the amount of $15,000.

