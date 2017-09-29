Paris, meet Montana

People have always said the sky is the limit and for Blackfeet clothing designer Belinda BullShoe the world is at her fingertips, from New York fashion week to fresh off the runway Thursday night in Paris. BullShoe has given "Made in Montana" international recognition.

During an interview Belinda's voice was vibrating with excitement. The type of passion you hear in someone's voice when they explain what it feels like to have a vision and see their dream come true.

Belinda and her husband Rod along with her friends and family raised over $11,000. So she could head to Paris and show her designs which are inspired by the Blackfoot culture.

In them she uses Pendelton blankets and contemporary material for her creations.

She said it is her faith, her husband Rod, and the support of her people that gives her the drive to continue to venture into the unfolding world of fashion.

"Being able to show not only the Blackfeet Blood Tribe but the State of Montana and be able to represent that is you know a proudness that I hold with me I am so happy I can bring that home for all you guys at home," said BullShoe.

Belinda said her next show with Oxford Fashion Studio will be in Milan. She hopes others will believe in the power of their dreams and thanks everyone for their support but especially her husband Rod who is always by her side