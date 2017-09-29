The Budget, construction, and air travel

The weather plays a big part of pretty much everything here in Big Sky country especially when it comes to construction.

What happens when the funding needed for construction projects doesn't get approved until late in the season? That is exactly what the Great Falls International Airport faces every year.

One runway at the airport was left unused for months because it was too cold to paint. This after upgrades were complete during the prior construction season.

"The Federal Aviation Administration, where a lot of our grant dollars comes from, has to wait for their full budget to be approved before they start issuing grants.," said John Faulkner, GTF Director.

Faulkner said that approval must come from the federal government. He said it's been about 10 years since an annual federal budget has been passed.

"What they've been doing is continuing resolutions, you probably hear that term quite a bit, where they authorize a month or two at a time sometimes they will even do five months," he said.

He said the F.A.A. has to wait for their full budget to be approved before they can issue "Grants in-Aid" for airports. However, anytime the airport has to wait until spring to do something as simple as painting a runway, that will hold up other construction projects and even worse effects travel to and from the Electric City.

"Depending on the project it can be very detrimental, last year we had our cross wind runway or our secondary runway that we were redoing and we get all the way into December with good weather and we got done with paving and and the next day is started snowing and it snowed all the way through Christmas so we had to shut the project down," said Faulkner.

He said hopefully this year's construction will be finished by the end of October.

But in Montana and it can go from summer to winter in less than 24 hours so they are working as fast as they can, because shutting down parts of the airport can also impact all types of travel that in turn can effect tourism.