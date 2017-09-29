62 years of legacy at Malmstrom AFB

Sunday, October 1st, marks 62 years for Malmstrom Air Force Base officially receiving it's current name. Reporter Taylor Chase recently spent the morning on base at it's museum, and learned that while most people don't know who Malmstrom was, his legacy has continued to live on.

MAFB Museum Director Rob Turnbow began from the beginning.

"... When he took off he was fine. Plane checked in, he was fine, plane was fine, radio was fine. He flew over the airport, no issues. Part of his flight plan had him check in almost immediately after that, but there was nothing. And so they're trying to hail him on the radio but to no avail. They're on the observation deck actually looking for him in binoculars, and that's where we see an orange fire ball."

Out of this tragedy... arose the legacy of Einar Malmstrom.

How exactly his plane crashed is somewhat of a mystery. Some say he ran out of oxygen. Others speculate he had a massive heart attack. But what we do know is that just six months after arriving in Great Falls, Malmstrom's life was tragically cut short. And the town was left reeling.

"Well in that short period of time, he gathered a large following of admirers. He just had that character personality, that people loved to be around," says 341st Missile Wing Historian William Medema.

The year was 1954... the country, celebrating it's "Golden Age," and Montana was no different. Great Falls could boast of not only an airport, but now an air force base as well. The only problem was a bit of an identity crisis.

"They were gonna change the name, because the folks in town thought they would confuse the Great Falls Airport with the Great Falls Air Force Base," says Medema.

In fact, city leaders had already been in the process of changing the name of the base; and when Malmstrom suddenly died, that identity became a little clearer.

Medema says, "It was just a natural progression that they would want the base to be named after him, because he was so well loved by the community."

So well loved, in fact, that Retired Master Sergeant Turnbow says even the Nazi's liked him during his time as a POW during World War Two.

"You know when folks come through here, I try to instill that integrity and character and charisma that he had... that he upheld as a prisoner of war, and that he exuded while he was here."

And though the details of his life may be unknown, and in some cases lost, on the thousands of residents who come through Great Falls every year... his legacy lives on in the background at Malmstrom Air Force Base.

Malmstrom's museum is open and completely free to the public. For more information, click here.