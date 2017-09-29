Great Falls/Cascade County Alcohol Compliance Checks remains ste - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Great Falls/Cascade County Alcohol Compliance Checks remains steady

The Great Falls Police Department has released an updated alcohol compliance check, in conjunction with the Cascade County Sheriff's Office. Of the 31 establishments checked, 29 passed, with a success rate of 94%. GFPD says this is the same rate officers found during the spring of this year, the last time compliance checks were conducted. 

The employees who sold alcohol to the underage buyers were issued a citation for violating MCA 16-3-301 (Unlawful Sales/Transfer to a Person under 21 years of age.)

The following businesses failed:

- Ike and Susan's Lounge and Casino
   3716 2nd Ave N
- Keith's Country Store
  1621 10th Ave S

The following businesses were successful:

- Albertson's #37
  2250 10th Ave S
- Cashout LLC
  1308 10th Ave S
- The Celtic Cowboy
  116 1st Ave S
- Chinatown Restaurant
  1709 Alder Dr - Ste 1
- Everyday IGA
  2505 6th Ave N
- Falls Casino
  1400 Central Ave W
- Fire Artisan Pizza
  107 5th St N
- Five Cent Casino
  211 NW Bypass
- Fortune's Casino
  722 6th St NW
- Fuddruckers
  3315 10th Ave S
- Gas N Shop
  101 Smelter Ave NE
- Great Falls Flying J
  3715 31st St SW
- Hide Out Lounge
  2401 12th Ave S
- Holiday #730
  1428 3rd St NW
- Holiday Station Store #10
  1601 Fox Farm Rd
- Holiday West Inc
  1520 3rd St NW - Ste D
- Howard's Pizza East
  4300 3rd Ave S
- Jaker's
  1500 10th Ave S
- Lido Bar
  625 1st Ave NW
- Loaf N Jug #765
  3726 2nd Ave N
- Lucky Charm Casino
  4810 2nd Ave N - Ste 1
- North 40 Tavern & Casino
  4300 Northstar Blvd
- Pizza Hut #210
  1518 10th Ave S
- Ryan's Station
  721 6th St SW
- Sidetrack Lounge
  3653 9th Ave N
- Suki Café
  2229 10th Ave S
- Taco Treat of Great Falls Inc
  2025 10th Ave S
- That Bar
  619 Central Ave W
- Town Pump of Great Falls #4
  700 10th Ave S

