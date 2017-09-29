Great Falls/Cascade County Alcohol Compliance Checks remains steady

The Great Falls Police Department has released an updated alcohol compliance check, in conjunction with the Cascade County Sheriff's Office. Of the 31 establishments checked, 29 passed, with a success rate of 94%. GFPD says this is the same rate officers found during the spring of this year, the last time compliance checks were conducted.

The employees who sold alcohol to the underage buyers were issued a citation for violating MCA 16-3-301 (Unlawful Sales/Transfer to a Person under 21 years of age.)

The following businesses failed:

- Ike and Susan's Lounge and Casino

3716 2nd Ave N

- Keith's Country Store

1621 10th Ave S

The following businesses were successful:

- Albertson's #37

2250 10th Ave S

- Cashout LLC

1308 10th Ave S

- The Celtic Cowboy

116 1st Ave S

- Chinatown Restaurant

1709 Alder Dr - Ste 1

- Everyday IGA

2505 6th Ave N

- Falls Casino

1400 Central Ave W

- Fire Artisan Pizza

107 5th St N

- Five Cent Casino

211 NW Bypass

- Fortune's Casino

722 6th St NW

- Fuddruckers

3315 10th Ave S

- Gas N Shop

101 Smelter Ave NE

- Great Falls Flying J

3715 31st St SW

- Hide Out Lounge

2401 12th Ave S

- Holiday #730

1428 3rd St NW

- Holiday Station Store #10

1601 Fox Farm Rd

- Holiday West Inc

1520 3rd St NW - Ste D

- Howard's Pizza East

4300 3rd Ave S

- Jaker's

1500 10th Ave S

- Lido Bar

625 1st Ave NW

- Loaf N Jug #765

3726 2nd Ave N

- Lucky Charm Casino

4810 2nd Ave N - Ste 1

- North 40 Tavern & Casino

4300 Northstar Blvd

- Pizza Hut #210

1518 10th Ave S

- Ryan's Station

721 6th St SW

- Sidetrack Lounge

3653 9th Ave N

- Suki Café

2229 10th Ave S

- Taco Treat of Great Falls Inc

2025 10th Ave S

- That Bar

619 Central Ave W

- Town Pump of Great Falls #4

700 10th Ave S