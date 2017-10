Highlights and scores from high school football games held on Saturday, September 30th.

Belt 68, Hays-Lodgepole 0

Sunburst 57, Power-Dutton-Brady 22

Great Falls Central 53, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 6

Grass Range-Winnett 62, Northern Cheyenne 0

Custer-Hysham 62, Roy-Winifred 26

Absarokee 34, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 26

Charlo 50, Plains 14

Heart Butte 53, Augusta 30

Reed Point-Rapelje 56, Fromberg 12

