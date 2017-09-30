Grace Home celebrate a year of helping vets get back on their feet



The Grace Home Veterans Center celebrated there one year anniversary on today.The home had live music, food and a fundraiser to help keep programs like this alive.

Grace Home has helped hundreds of veterans get back in tune with society by helping them find jobs and supplying them with the basic needs in life.

C.W Anderson, a former Marine corp, said if it wasn't for programs like this that help give his brothers and sisters a fighting chance.

He said, "I think that's going to be a critical part in getting these homeless veterans off the streets and from under the bridges and get them into a program like this so they can become productive citizens in society as a whole."



If you would like to help donate call the Grace Home at (406) 952-0699