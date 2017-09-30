Carroll College Volleyball Swept At Home

Rocky Mountain College Battlin’ Bears volleyball beat the Carroll College Fighting Saints in straight sets 25-18, 25-23, 25-16 on Saturday.

Saints junior setter Rayna Pilgeram led the team with 11 kills and 25 assists. Rocky had five players with at least five kills and recorded 80 digs in the match. Saints head coach Maureen Boyle says she is disappointed in her team’s current lack of chemistry. Battlin’ Bears head coach Laurie Kelly says she is glad to see her team avoid a let-down after their Friday night sweep at Montana-Western.

“[When] we beat somebody 3-0 we seem to, you know, get back on our heels a little bit. And tonight we challenged ourselves to just work really hard and come out and play the best we could against Carroll,” said Laurie Kelly.

“We have a lack of leadership right now. You know, just, on the court when you don’t have that leadership I think that people kind of run amok and it really showed at the end of a couple of those sets. We had them pretty good in the first set. We were up 17-15 and then a huge mental breakdown and we never, ever got it back,” said Maureen Boyle.

Carroll College’s next match is Friday, October 6th at Montana-Western. Rocky Mountain College will host Lewis-Clark State on Saturday, October 7th.