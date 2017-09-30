Community garden feeding hundreds for the last harvest of the season

Fresh corn, carrots and everything else under the sun that you can grow will be given away at the Westside Orchard Gardens annual last harvest tomorrow.

Mike Dalton, garden supervisor, said almost 200 hard working children from the Boys and Girls Club, The Rescue Mission and The Salvation army have been waiting all summer for this moment. he said seeing children eat healthier and being able to educate them on how to be self sustainable gives him piece of mind and as a father and a grand father it makes me smile.

Mike says even though hundreds of different kinds of food are grown a year none of it is ever wasted. He also said what he has learned in his 10 years is once you get children involved and excited about growing and eating healthier food they are bound to make better decisions when they become adults.

He said its amazing the number of kids that say you know my grandpa showed me how to do that or i remember when my grandma would take me to her garden so its that ancestral influence that they are really glad to be here as the next generation.

There will be a master gardener to show show you the in's and out's of gardening and that will start at 2 p.m.

There will also be food and other events going one so make sure you are there on time.



The event is free starts at 2 p.m. at the Westside Orchard Garden 410 16th St SW, Great Falls, MT 59404.

