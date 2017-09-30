CMR Girls Soccer Blanks Great Falls High - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather
Member Center:
Create Account
|
Log In
Manage Account
|
Log Out
SITE SEARCH
WEB SEARCH BY
Home
News
Great Falls
Helena
National
State
International
Wildfires
Election Headquarters
Political
Health
Entertainment
Strange
Weather
Weather Home
Interactive Radar
Weather Maps
MDT Road Cameras
Meteorologist Appearances
Weather Photos
Sports
Community
Community Spotlight
Community Calendar
Lottery
Movies
Contact Us
Our Team
Interact
Employment
Advertise
Contact Us
DVD Request
FCC Public File
CMR Girls Soccer Blanks Great Falls High
Posted:
Saturday, September 30, 2017 11:42 PM EDT
Updated:
Saturday, September 30, 2017 11:42 PM EDT
By Clara Goodwin
Email
Connect
clara.goodwin@abcfoxmontana.com
CMR girls soccer beats Great Falls High 3-0 in the second crosstown matchup of the season.
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2017. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our
Privacy Policy
,
Terms of Service
, and
Ad Choices
.