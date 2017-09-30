CMR Girls Soccer Blanks Great Falls High - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

CMR Girls Soccer Blanks Great Falls High

Posted: Updated:

CMR girls soccer beats Great Falls High 3-0 in the second crosstown matchup of the season.

Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2017. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.