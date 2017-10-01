Surveillance video shows two men stomping victim's head into the ground

Update:

Great Falls, MT - Surveillance tape and witness accounts say Kenneth Brown and Patrick Bryan stomped an unconscious man's head into the ground multiple times on Friday night.

Officers were called to the scene when they received a report of two unconscious men lying on the floor. Multiple witnesses told officers they saw one man with red/black face paint and a Chicago Bulls jersey fighting with the two men who were on the ground. This man was identified as Patrick Bryan II. Witnesses also described a man with long hair, a backwards hat, and khaki shorts who had stomped one of the victim's heads into the ground multiple times. This man was identified as Kenneth Brown.

The police report says Bryan and Brown fled in a silver four door sedan with Idaho license plates. Police found and arrested the two men at Brown's home. Surveillance video of the incident showed Brown stomping and Bryan kicking the victim in the head as the he was lying unconscious on the floor. Both Brown and Bryan admitted to stomping and kicking the man.

The victim was admitted to the ICU and suffered a concussion.

Patrick Steven Bryan II has a prior conviction for Criminal Mischief. He is now being charged with Aggravated Assault. The State has requested his bond be set in the amount of $15,000.

Kenneth Cougar Brown has prior convictions for Disorderly Conduct, Partner/Family Member Assault, and misdemeanor Theft. He is also being charged with Aggravated Assault and the State has requested his bond be set in the amount of $20,000.

