Applestem corn maze celebrates 75 years of Curious George

It’s the first day of October, Which means the Applestem corn maze just west of Vaughn is officially open for business!

This is the mazes thirteenth season, but this year is different than others. Besides adding new attractions to the maze's grounds, like human foozeball and more animals. The maze was designed with a certain character in mind, celebrating the 75th anniversary of Curious George.

One of the owners say this maze is special, because it's one of only a handful in the country doing this.

“This year the maze company worked with universal studio's that has the rights to Curious George. There is 25 mazes in the united states that’s doing Curious George and we are one of them” says Scott Blackman.

Blackman says the maze should take about half an hour to complete but obviously people could spend more time. Cost of admission is 9 dollars a person and if you are in the military, next weekend you will get one dollar off admissions.

In two weeks they will be having another special weekend on the weekend of the 14th. If you come dressed up as a prince or a princess, you will also receive a discounted price.