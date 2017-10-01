Applestem corn maze celebrates 75 years of Curious George - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Applestem corn maze celebrates 75 years of Curious George

Posted: Updated:

It’s the first day of October, Which means the Applestem corn maze just west of Vaughn is officially open for business!

This is the mazes thirteenth season, but this year is different than others. Besides adding new attractions to the maze's grounds, like human foozeball and more animals. The maze was designed with a certain character in mind, celebrating the 75th anniversary of Curious George.

One of the owners say this maze is special, because it's one of only a handful in the country doing this.

“This year the maze company worked with universal studio's that has the rights to Curious George. There is 25 mazes in the united states that’s doing Curious George and we are one of them” says Scott Blackman.

Blackman says the maze should take about half an hour to complete but obviously people could spend more time. Cost of admission  is 9 dollars a person and if you are in the military, next weekend you will get one dollar off admissions.

 In two weeks they will be having another special weekend on the weekend of the 14th. If you come dressed up as a prince or a princess, you will also receive a discounted price.

  • Most Popular

  • NewsMore>>

  • The New Frontier: Working the Weeds

    The New Frontier: Working the Weeds

    Sunday, October 1 2017 7:54 PM EDT2017-10-01 23:54:40 GMT
    In this month’s installment of “The New Frontier,” we meet one professor who isn’t focused so much on the future, as the right now. And who doesn't work as much in a classroom, as out in the weeds. Meet Fabian Menalled. "First name is Fabian, F-A-B-I-A-N, last name is Menalled, M-E-N-A-L-L-E-D…” Fabian took the time to spell and pronounce his name for us, during an interview this past summer that really just took time out of one of his...
    In this month’s installment of “The New Frontier,” we meet one professor who isn’t focused so much on the future, as the right now. And who doesn't work as much in a classroom, as out in the weeds. Meet Fabian Menalled. "First name is Fabian, F-A-B-I-A-N, last name is Menalled, M-E-N-A-L-L-E-D…” Fabian took the time to spell and pronounce his name for us, during an interview this past summer that really just took time out of one of his...

  • "I'm very nervous": Specialists, parents react to proposed cuts for special needs children

    "I'm very nervous": Specialists, parents react to proposed cuts for special needs children

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 11:42 PM EDT2017-09-27 03:42:26 GMT

    Earlier in September, the Governor's Office requested ten percent budget cut proposals from all departments. According to the Governor, this is due to a combination of factors, including what turned out to be an incredibly expensive wildfire season, and reduced revenues from coal, oil and agriculture.  And now, residents are growing more and more concerned as to what these budget cuts could mean in the Department of Public Health and Human Services, specifically for our chi...

    Earlier in September, the Governor's Office requested ten percent budget cut proposals from all departments. According to the Governor, this is due to a combination of factors, including what turned out to be an incredibly expensive wildfire season, and reduced revenues from coal, oil and agriculture.  And now, residents are growing more and more concerned as to what these budget cuts could mean in the Department of Public Health and Human Services, specifically for our chi...

  • Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Conrad's Brooke Mycke

    Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Conrad's Brooke Mycke

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 8:01 PM EDT2017-09-27 00:01:19 GMT

    After games in the Conrad gym, when fans file out the doors and start to drive home, one athlete sticks around. 

    After games in the Conrad gym, when fans file out the doors and start to drive home, one athlete sticks around. 

  • 911 transcripts from officer involved shooting released

    911 transcripts from officer involved shooting released

    Thursday, September 21 2017 8:54 PM EDT2017-09-22 00:54:24 GMT

    Today, the 911 transcripts for the officer involved shooting that left one man dead have been released. 

    Today, the 911 transcripts for the officer involved shooting that left one man dead have been released. 

Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2017. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.