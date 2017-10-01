Dehydration one of oldest ways to preserve food

Yesterday we told you about the gardens from garbage program preparing for their final fall harvest. Well today they hosted the event. Donating all the food to head start, boys and girls club, and meals on wheels kitchen. Today, there was also a special class on dehydrating foods to help them last longer.

Dehydrating foods is when you take away all of the water content, leaving behind just the organic materials. Believe it or not it is surprisingly easy and is a great way to help you preserve foods for longer than freezing them.

“it doesn’t foster bacterial growth, and it stays. You can use it whenever you want. You can eat things in their dry form or rehydrate them and there are lots of different ways to do this” says Marcia Bundi.

Bundi says you can do this in an oven, in a microwave, hanging things up, or even in your car so you do not *need* to have a dehydrator to take part in one of the oldest forms of food preservation.

Also food can stay good for years. Here is the link to their website www.gardensfromgarbage.org