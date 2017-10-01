The New Frontier: Working the Weeds

In this month’s installment of “The New Frontier,” we meet one professor who isn’t focused so much on the future, as the right now. And who doesn't work as much in a classroom, as out in the weeds.

Meet Fabian Menalled.

"First name is Fabian, F-A-B-I-A-N, last name is Menalled, M-E-N-A-L-L-E-D…” Fabian took the time to spell and pronounce his name for us, during an interview this past summer that really just took time out of one of his favorite hobbies…growing weeds.

But not just any weeds.

"Oh okay good, that was weird.”

Fabian's specialty is new weed varieties, which, according to Fabian, are a result of climate change.

"What we're also seeing, and that could become a major challenge, is that some weeds like cheatgrass or downy brome actually can grow better than the crop, than the wheat in these increased temperatures and reduced moisture conditions."

Thanks to years of research and new experiments currently taking place at Montana State University, Fabian is known throughout the agriculture community as the “weed guy.”

With that said, I had to learn more. And I enlisted the help of former reporter Alyssa Flores to find out exactly what Fabian's doing.

What she had to say about her conversation with Fabian was surprising.

"We talk about global warming and climate change, and when I kept asking him questions about the future, he was like yeah the future, but it's happening right now, it's already happening."

That future, or, in Fabian's words, the “right now,” includes experiments that manipulate temperature and moisture levels, to measure how Montana's most historically produced crops are grown.

All of this, in an effort to make things a little easier down the road for some of the state's hardest working, and at times most under appreciated farmers.

"So, I hope, I sincerely hope that the knowledge we are gaining and the research we are conducting will translate into applied solutions for farmers."

Solutions that are moving closer and closer to becoming a reality.

Fabian is still researching how weeds are growing and multiplying in Montana's rural landscapes, but his next project will switch gears a bit… to the impact of insects.

Help me explore “The New Frontier.” If you or someone you know is doing amazing things in their industry, trailblazing the way for others moving forward, email me at tchase@kfbb.com