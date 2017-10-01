Pet of the Week: Misty - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Pet of the Week: Misty

Posted: Updated:
By Melinda Zosh, Reporter
Connect

Great Falls - This week KFBB is featuring Misty as our Pet of the Week. She's available for adoption right now at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center (MAAC) in Great Falls. 

Misty is about 18 months old., and she's spayed. she's also quite active 

"she needs to be in a home where there's activity going on like running, hiking outside stuff. She'd be really good around older kids, 5 years old and up, kids who understand boundaries," said Shar Carrier, Kennel Tech, MAAC. 

She also has a loveable personality and also seems to show affection to everyone and anyone..who will comes to meet her. 

"She is super sweet, loves to snuggle, loves chasing a ball, she loves treats," said Carrier.

If you're interested in adopting Misty, you're welcome to stop by the Center at 900 25th Ave. NE in Great Falls or call the MAAC at 406-727-PETS. 

  • Most Popular

  • NewsMore>>

  • The New Frontier: Working the Weeds

    The New Frontier: Working the Weeds

    Sunday, October 1 2017 7:54 PM EDT2017-10-01 23:54:40 GMT
    In this month’s installment of “The New Frontier,” we meet one professor who isn’t focused so much on the future, as the right now. And who doesn't work as much in a classroom, as out in the weeds. Meet Fabian Menalled. "First name is Fabian, F-A-B-I-A-N, last name is Menalled, M-E-N-A-L-L-E-D…” Fabian took the time to spell and pronounce his name for us, during an interview this past summer that really just took time out of one of his...
    In this month’s installment of “The New Frontier,” we meet one professor who isn’t focused so much on the future, as the right now. And who doesn't work as much in a classroom, as out in the weeds. Meet Fabian Menalled. "First name is Fabian, F-A-B-I-A-N, last name is Menalled, M-E-N-A-L-L-E-D…” Fabian took the time to spell and pronounce his name for us, during an interview this past summer that really just took time out of one of his...

  • "I'm very nervous": Specialists, parents react to proposed cuts for special needs children

    "I'm very nervous": Specialists, parents react to proposed cuts for special needs children

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 11:42 PM EDT2017-09-27 03:42:26 GMT

    Earlier in September, the Governor's Office requested ten percent budget cut proposals from all departments. According to the Governor, this is due to a combination of factors, including what turned out to be an incredibly expensive wildfire season, and reduced revenues from coal, oil and agriculture.  And now, residents are growing more and more concerned as to what these budget cuts could mean in the Department of Public Health and Human Services, specifically for our chi...

    Earlier in September, the Governor's Office requested ten percent budget cut proposals from all departments. According to the Governor, this is due to a combination of factors, including what turned out to be an incredibly expensive wildfire season, and reduced revenues from coal, oil and agriculture.  And now, residents are growing more and more concerned as to what these budget cuts could mean in the Department of Public Health and Human Services, specifically for our chi...

  • Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Conrad's Brooke Mycke

    Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Conrad's Brooke Mycke

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 8:01 PM EDT2017-09-27 00:01:19 GMT

    After games in the Conrad gym, when fans file out the doors and start to drive home, one athlete sticks around. 

    After games in the Conrad gym, when fans file out the doors and start to drive home, one athlete sticks around. 

  • 911 transcripts from officer involved shooting released

    911 transcripts from officer involved shooting released

    Thursday, September 21 2017 8:54 PM EDT2017-09-22 00:54:24 GMT

    Today, the 911 transcripts for the officer involved shooting that left one man dead have been released. 

    Today, the 911 transcripts for the officer involved shooting that left one man dead have been released. 

Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2017. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.