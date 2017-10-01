Pet of the Week: Misty

Great Falls - This week KFBB is featuring Misty as our Pet of the Week. She's available for adoption right now at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center (MAAC) in Great Falls.

Misty is about 18 months old., and she's spayed. she's also quite active

"she needs to be in a home where there's activity going on like running, hiking outside stuff. She'd be really good around older kids, 5 years old and up, kids who understand boundaries," said Shar Carrier, Kennel Tech, MAAC.

She also has a loveable personality and also seems to show affection to everyone and anyone..who will comes to meet her.

"She is super sweet, loves to snuggle, loves chasing a ball, she loves treats," said Carrier.

If you're interested in adopting Misty, you're welcome to stop by the Center at 900 25th Ave. NE in Great Falls or call the MAAC at 406-727-PETS.