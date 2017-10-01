Malta/Whitewater/Saco Football Looks to Bounce Back After Loss to Fairfield

Malta/Whitewater/Saco football dropped to 3-2 on the season after a 42-7 loss to the undefeated Fairfield Eagles on Friday.

Although the Mustangs only had one 4-yard touchdown by Konnor Kuehn in the matchup, they put together sustained drives that showed they still have lots of potential for the regular season and may be able to secure a spot in playoffs. First year head coach Jim Benn says despite the loss, he still trusts his team to close out strong.

"We're going to be physical and our kids are going to play hard. We like to run the ball and we like to run around and make tackles," Coach Benn said. "Our kids are confident in what they do. It's been a fun beginning of the season and we're looking forward to starting the second half."