Winter snow driving tips

Now that snow has officially made its way into central Montana. We want to remind everyone of a couple winter driving tips to stay safe during this winter storm and the many to come this winter.

According to AAA, there are a number of tips to help you during winter driving.

The first is to slow down, everything takes longer when snow is on the roads, this means accelerating, turning, and braking is all affected.

Follow at a safe distance, the rule of thumb is eight seconds behind the driver in front of you in wintery conditions.

Know your brakes, some cars do not have anti lock brake systems which can mean your stopping distance is even greater when sliding. Do not lock your brakes up!

Never stop on a hill, keep your inertia moving you forward. If you stop, you are much less likely to get started again.

Lastly, stay home if you do not feel comfortable driving. You should never drive out of your comfort zone.