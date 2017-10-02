Auditors say Montana tribe can't account for $3.5 million

The man who funded Whitefish's Two Bear Air, a rescue helicopter service credited with saving dozens of people through the years, found himself in the middle of the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.
The man who funded Whitefish's Two Bear Air, a rescue helicopter service credited with saving dozens of people through the years, found himself in the middle of the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.
NEW YORK (AP) - CBS has fired a corporate lawyer who said on social media about the Las Vegas mass shooting that she wasn't sympathetic because "country music fans often are Republican gun-toters."
NEW YORK (AP) - CBS has fired a corporate lawyer who said on social media about the Las Vegas mass shooting that she wasn't sympathetic because "country music fans often are Republican gun-toters."
Great Falls, MT - Surveillance tape and witness accounts say Kenneth Brown and Patrick Bryan stomped an unconscious man's head into the ground multiple times on Friday night.
Great Falls, MT - Surveillance tape and witness accounts say Kenneth Brown and Patrick Bryan stomped an unconscious man's head into the ground multiple times on Friday night.
In Montana right now a father in Conrad waits everyday to hear if his son is alive, Jacob Gouchenour, was supposed to see his son on June 16 in Arizona.
In Montana right now a father in Conrad waits everyday to hear if his son is alive, Jacob Gouchenour, was supposed to see his son on June 16 in Arizona.
LAS VEGAS SHOOTING LATEST: Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says 59 people have been killed and 527 injured in a mass shooting Sunday night at an outdoor country music festival in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS SHOOTING LATEST: Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says 59 people have been killed and 527 injured in a mass shooting Sunday night at an outdoor country music festival in Las Vegas.
We were able to speak with a Montana man who attended this weekend's Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas.
We were able to speak with a Montana man who attended this weekend's Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas.
With an estimated 58 dead in the Las Vegas concert shooting and another 500 injured, Montana's Governor is ordering all flags flown to be displayed at half-staff until sunset on October 6.
With an estimated 58 dead in the Las Vegas concert shooting and another 500 injured, Montana's Governor is ordering all flags flown to be displayed at half-staff until sunset on October 6.
As news spread of Sunday night's horrific shooting in Las Vegas, Montana's delegates offered prayers and commented on the atrocities committed. Governor Steve Bullock ordered flags to be flown at half-staff following the president's orders this morning. He sent out a prayer for victims early this morning.
As news spread of Sunday night's horrific shooting in Las Vegas, Montana's delegates offered prayers and commented on the atrocities committed. Governor Steve Bullock ordered flags to be flown at half-staff following the president's orders this morning. He sent out a prayer for victims early this morning.
President Donald Trump is calling the mass shooting attack in Las Vegas "an act of pure evil."
President Donald Trump is calling the mass shooting attack in Las Vegas "an act of pure evil."