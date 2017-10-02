Auditors say Montana tribe can't account for $3.5 million - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Auditors say Montana tribe can't account for $3.5 million

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Government auditors say a northcentral Montana Indian tribe can't adequately account for $3.5 million in primarily federal funds, including money for a corruption-plagued water project that's led to numerous criminal convictions.
    
The Inspector General of the U.S Department of Interior said in a pair of recent audits that the Chippewa Cree Tribe was unable to document how it spent the money.
    
The audits examined a $2 million contract for the Rocky Boy's Reservation water system and $3.7 million for tribal transportation programs.
    
Chippewa Cree Chairman Harlan Baker said Monday that the tribe plans to respond to the audit later this week. He declined further comment.
    
Auditors also faulted the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs for failing to provide enough oversight on the contracts.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Montana man helps carry wounded to safety in Las Vegas

    Montana man helps carry wounded to safety in Las Vegas

    Monday, October 2 2017 10:38 AM EDT2017-10-02 14:38:11 GMT

    The man who funded Whitefish's Two Bear Air, a rescue helicopter service credited with saving dozens of people through the years, found himself in the middle of the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.  

    The man who funded Whitefish's Two Bear Air, a rescue helicopter service credited with saving dozens of people through the years, found himself in the middle of the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.  

  • CBS fires lawyer for social media comment on Las Vegas

    CBS fires lawyer for social media comment on Las Vegas

    Monday, October 2 2017 4:23 PM EDT2017-10-02 20:23:45 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) - CBS has fired a corporate lawyer who said on social media about the Las Vegas mass shooting that she wasn't sympathetic because "country music fans often are Republican gun-toters."

    NEW YORK (AP) - CBS has fired a corporate lawyer who said on social media about the Las Vegas mass shooting that she wasn't sympathetic because "country music fans often are Republican gun-toters."

  • Surveillance video shows two men stomping victim's head into the ground

    Monday, October 2 2017 3:49 PM EDT2017-10-02 19:49:24 GMT
    Kenneth Cougar BrownKenneth Cougar Brown

    Great Falls, MT - Surveillance tape and witness accounts say Kenneth Brown and Patrick Bryan stomped an unconscious man's head into the ground multiple times on Friday night.

    Great Falls, MT - Surveillance tape and witness accounts say Kenneth Brown and Patrick Bryan stomped an unconscious man's head into the ground multiple times on Friday night.

  • Father of missing baby speaks out

    Father of missing baby speaks out

    Friday, September 29 2017 10:18 AM EDT2017-09-29 14:18:07 GMT

    In Montana right now a father in Conrad waits everyday to hear if his son is alive, Jacob Gouchenour, was supposed to see his son on June 16 in Arizona.  

    In Montana right now a father in Conrad waits everyday to hear if his son is alive, Jacob Gouchenour, was supposed to see his son on June 16 in Arizona.  

  • The Latest: Sheriff says 59 dead, 527 injured in Vegas shooting

    The Latest: Sheriff says 59 dead, 527 injured in Vegas shooting

    Monday, October 2 2017 6:23 PM EDT2017-10-02 22:23:57 GMT

    LAS VEGAS SHOOTING LATEST: Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says 59 people have been killed and 527 injured in a mass shooting Sunday night at an outdoor country music festival in Las Vegas.

    LAS VEGAS SHOOTING LATEST: Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says 59 people have been killed and 527 injured in a mass shooting Sunday night at an outdoor country music festival in Las Vegas.

Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2017. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.