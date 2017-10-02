Auditors say Montana tribe can't account for $3.5 million

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Government auditors say a northcentral Montana Indian tribe can't adequately account for $3.5 million in primarily federal funds, including money for a corruption-plagued water project that's led to numerous criminal convictions.



The Inspector General of the U.S Department of Interior said in a pair of recent audits that the Chippewa Cree Tribe was unable to document how it spent the money.



The audits examined a $2 million contract for the Rocky Boy's Reservation water system and $3.7 million for tribal transportation programs.



Chippewa Cree Chairman Harlan Baker said Monday that the tribe plans to respond to the audit later this week. He declined further comment.



Auditors also faulted the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs for failing to provide enough oversight on the contracts.

