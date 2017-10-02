Second racial slur written on Sheridan College dorm door - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Second racial slur written on Sheridan College dorm door

Posted: Updated:
The first racist remark was left in late September The first racist remark was left in late September

BY Mary Jane Belleza

UPDATE: Lynelle Shakespeare took to Facebook to again Monday morning after she learned another racial slur was written on her daughter's Sheridan College dorm room. 

Sheridan College has not yet given us a comment. 

A mother is outraged after her daughter sent her a picture of her dorm door with a racial slur written on a whiteboard.

Lynelle Shakespeare posted the picture on Facebook, saying her daughter Whisper SunRhodes and her roommate went to Walmart and came back to the racial slur written on their dorm door.

Her daughter attends Sheridan College in Sheridan Wyoming and Lynelle says she immediately talked with Paul Young, president of Sheridan College about this matter. She tells me the school is working to find the culprit and they are currently conducting an investigation. But until that person is caught she says she worries about her daughter attending the school.

"This school has put fear in me. They've made my worst fear come true. I said somebody hates my daughter. Somebody doesn't like my daughter because of who she is and if you're going to keep that person here when you catch them, then I might as well pull her out or talk to somebody because they threatened her. It's dangerous and I'm not willing to take my daughter's safety to that level." Shakespeare said.

We did reach out to Sheridan College regarding this incident and they were not able to make a comment at this time but they say they are aware of this issue.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Montana man helps carry wounded to safety in Las Vegas

    Montana man helps carry wounded to safety in Las Vegas

    Monday, October 2 2017 10:38 AM EDT2017-10-02 14:38:11 GMT

    The man who funded Whitefish's Two Bear Air, a rescue helicopter service credited with saving dozens of people through the years, found himself in the middle of the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.  

    The man who funded Whitefish's Two Bear Air, a rescue helicopter service credited with saving dozens of people through the years, found himself in the middle of the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.  

  • CBS fires lawyer for social media comment on Las Vegas

    CBS fires lawyer for social media comment on Las Vegas

    Monday, October 2 2017 4:23 PM EDT2017-10-02 20:23:45 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) - CBS has fired a corporate lawyer who said on social media about the Las Vegas mass shooting that she wasn't sympathetic because "country music fans often are Republican gun-toters."

    NEW YORK (AP) - CBS has fired a corporate lawyer who said on social media about the Las Vegas mass shooting that she wasn't sympathetic because "country music fans often are Republican gun-toters."

  • Surveillance video shows two men stomping victim's head into the ground

    Monday, October 2 2017 3:49 PM EDT2017-10-02 19:49:24 GMT
    Kenneth Cougar BrownKenneth Cougar Brown

    Great Falls, MT - Surveillance tape and witness accounts say Kenneth Brown and Patrick Bryan stomped an unconscious man's head into the ground multiple times on Friday night.

    Great Falls, MT - Surveillance tape and witness accounts say Kenneth Brown and Patrick Bryan stomped an unconscious man's head into the ground multiple times on Friday night.

  • Father of missing baby speaks out

    Father of missing baby speaks out

    Friday, September 29 2017 10:18 AM EDT2017-09-29 14:18:07 GMT

    In Montana right now a father in Conrad waits everyday to hear if his son is alive, Jacob Gouchenour, was supposed to see his son on June 16 in Arizona.  

    In Montana right now a father in Conrad waits everyday to hear if his son is alive, Jacob Gouchenour, was supposed to see his son on June 16 in Arizona.  

  • The Latest: Sheriff says 59 dead, 527 injured in Vegas shooting

    The Latest: Sheriff says 59 dead, 527 injured in Vegas shooting

    Monday, October 2 2017 6:23 PM EDT2017-10-02 22:23:57 GMT

    LAS VEGAS SHOOTING LATEST: Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says 59 people have been killed and 527 injured in a mass shooting Sunday night at an outdoor country music festival in Las Vegas.

    LAS VEGAS SHOOTING LATEST: Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says 59 people have been killed and 527 injured in a mass shooting Sunday night at an outdoor country music festival in Las Vegas.

Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2017. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.