More flights means more travel for Montanans

By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
Airports  across the state put a proposal together to bring in new airlines to Montana which will create more travel opportunities for people to head to the east coast.

While GTF is wrapping up the summer travel season director of the Great Falls International Airport John Faulkner said GTF is ready to expand. He said in the last two years, GTF has added several flights to new places, like Chicago. That opened even more routes to even more places at a lower costs to customers.

"And what we're seeing is stimulating traffic routes we weren't even thinking about out on the east coast. i was looking this morning for example and Charlotte traffic is up 30 percent Raleigh traffic is up 80 percent so its beginning to lower the prices in both those markets, ticket prices are down over 15 percent i think Raleigh is down 30 percent in ticket price, that's stimulating demand," said Faulkner.

While Faulkner did not specifically say what the next cities and airline agreements will be, he said they are planning to add more routes within five to ten years.

