Giving blood for Las Vegas

Community members are flooding blood donation centers in Las Vegas and there is even reports of mobile donation units. How can we can help here in Montana?

According to the Las Vegas Police Department's twitter page, there is numerous blood donation centers, two of which belong to the American Red Cross and United Blood Services.

The line outside donations centers in Las Vegas have been reported to go around the block. In Montana, if you want to donate blood the American Red Cross has five locations and United Blood Service has two. Erin Baker spokesperson for UBS in Billings said they are already sending blood to Las Vegas.

"Donating blood really does help we are currently assisting our sister center in las Vegas right now. It is the blood on the shelves that makes the difference, they've assisted with over 200 blood, so any donation right now would be replenishing our supply," said Baker.

She said at this time they are not running out. But having a surplus ensures everyone gets what they need

According to ARC they have given over 250 units of blood.

There are no plans to have special blood drives in Montana for Las Vegas.



Both organizations urge people to donate if more blood is needed for the area.

Click here for ARC locations and here for UBS locations.