Giving blood for Las Vegas

By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
Community members  are flooding blood  donation centers in Las Vegas and there is even reports of mobile donation units. How can we can help here in Montana?

According to the Las Vegas Police Department's twitter page, there is numerous blood donation centers, two of which belong to the American Red Cross and United Blood Services.  
The line outside donations centers in Las Vegas have been reported to go around the block. In Montana,  if you want to donate blood  the American Red Cross has five  locations and United Blood Service has two. Erin Baker spokesperson for UBS in Billings said they are already sending blood to Las Vegas. 

"Donating blood really does help we are currently assisting our sister center in las Vegas right now. It is the blood on the shelves that makes the difference, they've assisted with over 200 blood,  so any donation right now would be replenishing our supply," said Baker.

She said at this time they are not running out. But having a surplus ensures everyone gets what they need 
According to ARC they have  given over 250 units of blood. 
There are no plans to have special blood drives in Montana for Las Vegas.


Both organizations urge people to donate if more blood is needed for the area.

Click here for ARC locations and here for UBS locations.

  • Montana man helps carry wounded to safety in Las Vegas

    The man who funded Whitefish's Two Bear Air, a rescue helicopter service credited with saving dozens of people through the years, found himself in the middle of the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.  

  • CBS fires lawyer for social media comment on Las Vegas

    NEW YORK (AP) - CBS has fired a corporate lawyer who said on social media about the Las Vegas mass shooting that she wasn't sympathetic because "country music fans often are Republican gun-toters."

  • Surveillance video shows two men stomping victim's head into the ground

    Great Falls, MT - Surveillance tape and witness accounts say Kenneth Brown and Patrick Bryan stomped an unconscious man's head into the ground multiple times on Friday night.

  • Father of missing baby speaks out

    In Montana right now a father in Conrad waits everyday to hear if his son is alive, Jacob Gouchenour, was supposed to see his son on June 16 in Arizona.  

  • The Latest: Sheriff says 59 dead, 527 injured in Vegas shooting

    LAS VEGAS SHOOTING LATEST: Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says 59 people have been killed and 527 injured in a mass shooting Sunday night at an outdoor country music festival in Las Vegas.

