Woman arrested after leading police on chase through Helena stre - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Woman arrested after leading police on chase through Helena streets

Helena, MT - Helena woman driving under the influence led police on a chase this morning with speeds reaching about 85 mph.

According to the Helena Police Department, a reckless driver was driving on the sidewalk near the main doors for Capital High School. A school resource officer tried to stop the driver, but the driver fled northbound on Valley and onto Green Meadow Drive.

A pursuit ensued and the vehicle reached speeds of about 85 mph. Tire spikes were deployed near Forestvale and North Montana Avenue. The driver hit the strips and drove through the Helena Trap Club property, then back onto North Montana headed Northbound. A Montana Highway Patrol used his vehicle to hit the fleeing vehicle and successfully pushed it off the roadway where the driver was removed from the vehicle and arrested.  

The driver was a 44 year old Helena woman who is now being charged with two counts of Criminal Endangerment, Reckless Driving, Fleeing/Eluding a Peace Officer, Driving with a Suspended Driver's License, 1st offense Driving Under the Influence and Obstructing a Peace Officer.

