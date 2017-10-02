Update: Missing baby found, mother in custody

Missing Conrad baby William Gouchenor and his mom, Madeline Jones Gouchenor, have been found.

According to azfamily.com, William and Madeline were found in California. The Mesa Police Department says they’re both in good condition. Mesa Police said William is in the custody of Child Protective Services, and Jones is currently in custody.

The two vanished this summer, and Madeline's ex-husband and William's father, Jacob Gouchenor, told KFBB the parents set up two separate meetings for him to pick William up.

But Madeline never showed.

Jacob Gouchenor shared the announcement earlier Monday on Facebook to let people know William is safe.