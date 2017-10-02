Great Falls Central Uses Momentum After Win Over Belt

After Great Falls Central broke Belt's win streak of more than a year, the Mustangs are using that momentum to keep going as they reach the midpoint of their season. GFCC has only lost one game this season - and it was to the Huskies, so the win was even that much more special for them. Now, the team says it's all about finishing out strong.

"We really want to go to state so it gives us more confidence to do that and looking forward to all the tournaments - it just boosts our confidence," said sophomore setter Grace Madill.

"It's always awesome to be that team, but I'm kind of the coach where we'll enjoy it when we have it, but it's back to work come Monday," added Coach Danielle Baeth. "I'm glad the girls got to experience it and see what they're capable of now, so I think that will help us out on our journey to the next adventure of hopefully that state tournament."

Final game stats:

Aces - 8 (Sara Tarum - 4)

Kills - 51 (Bryn Anderson - 18)

Blocks - 5 (Emily Pahut - 2)

Digs - 66 (Sara Tarum - 16)

Assists - 47 (Grace Madill - 46)