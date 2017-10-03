Bear euthanized after killing cattle near Dupuyer

Last week we reported authorities were still looking for a missing baby, William Gouchenor, and his Mother Madeline Jones Gouchenor, who vanished this summer. This, after her ex-husband, and William's Father, Jacob Gouchenor says the parents set up two separate meetings form him to pick William up. But Madeline never showed. Today, William and Madeline were found in California according to azfamily.com. The Mesa Police Department says they’re both in good conditio...
Last week we reported authorities were still looking for a missing baby, William Gouchenor, and his Mother Madeline Jones Gouchenor, who vanished this summer. This, after her ex-husband, and William's Father, Jacob Gouchenor says the parents set up two separate meetings form him to pick William up. But Madeline never showed. Today, William and Madeline were found in California according to azfamily.com. The Mesa Police Department says they’re both in good conditio...
Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo has confirmed that all but three of the 59 victims have been identified in Sunday night's shooting.
Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo has confirmed that all but three of the 59 victims have been identified in Sunday night's shooting.
In Montana right now a father in Conrad waits everyday to hear if his son is alive, Jacob Gouchenour, was supposed to see his son on June 16 in Arizona.
In Montana right now a father in Conrad waits everyday to hear if his son is alive, Jacob Gouchenour, was supposed to see his son on June 16 in Arizona.
Many Montanans were in Las Vegas during last nights mass shooting. Some arrived back in Great Falls tonight. We were at the Great Falls international airport when they landed and spoke with some of those people, and it was a pretty somber scene at baggage claim.
Many Montanans were in Las Vegas during last nights mass shooting. Some arrived back in Great Falls tonight. We were at the Great Falls international airport when they landed and spoke with some of those people, and it was a pretty somber scene at baggage claim.
Choteau's Jonathan Moore has no problem playing with a bulldog attitude: on the football field, on the basketball court, or in the rodeo arena.
Choteau's Jonathan Moore has no problem playing with a bulldog attitude: on the football field, on the basketball court, or in the rodeo arena.
Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo has confirmed that all but three of the 59 victims have been identified in Sunday night's shooting.
Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo has confirmed that all but three of the 59 victims have been identified in Sunday night's shooting.
Appearing in Cascade County Court Monday for a bail reduction hearing is Joseph Knowles. He is accused of murdering Megan Meriwether last September.
Joseph Knowles is set to change his plea this afternoon on a deliberate homicide charge in Cascade County Court.
MSU-Northern in Havre is closed today due to severe weather in the area, that's caused widespread power outages across the Hi-Line. Already this morning Montana Highway Patrol had responded to over 40 crashes on Montana's roads, with the majority of them happening in central Montana. Montana Department of Transportation is reporting power lines down at the substation in Harlem, US-2, approximately Milepost 424.5. Traffic is being detoured to the truck route between ...
MSU-Northern in Havre is closed today due to severe weather in the area, that's caused widespread power outages across the Hi-Line. Already this morning Montana Highway Patrol had responded to over 40 crashes on Montana's roads, with the majority of them happening in central Montana. Montana Department of Transportation is reporting power lines down at the substation in Harlem, US-2, approximately Milepost 424.5. Traffic is being detoured to the truck route between ...
We were able to speak with a Montana man who attended this weekend's Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas.
We were able to speak with a Montana man who attended this weekend's Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas.