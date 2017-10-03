Bear euthanized after killing cattle near Dupuyer

A large male grizzly bear was captured this past weekend west of Dupuyer and put down on Monday.

The bear was removed after it killed cattle in the area. The incident is one of many involving grizzly bears along the Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent plains in recent weeks.

In general, bears are very active this time of year across Montana as they try to put on weight prior to hibernation.

This can put bears in conflict with people and livestock. Fish, Wildlife, and Park official reminds all hunters, hikers, and outdoorsmen and women to be on guard and always carry bear spray.