Great Falls residents return from Las Vegas after mass shooting

Many Montanans were in Las Vegas during last nights mass shooting. Some arrived back in Great Falls tonight.

We were at the Great Falls international airport when they landed and spoke with some of those people, and it was a pretty somber scene at baggage claim.

There were some tears and hugs from family members and a lot of people were just happy to be back home safely.

We spoke with many who were willing to tell me what they saw. Most weren’t near the shooting but some were. Some said they are very thankful for the first responders and said they did an amazing job. We did get to speak with a young woman who was at the concert and she says she is thankful to be alive

“I didn’t think we were going to make it out. I called my parents, told them there was a shooter, and if they didn’t hear from me then that was it.”

Dakota said she was next to people who were shot and killed and called the shooter a coward for what he did. The others we spoke to said they hope something like this never happens again

Witnesses said the strip and Fremont street were shut down all night and the city was basically on lock down with hundreds of police officers roaming the streets. That was the scene until this morning when people were allowed to leave their hotels.