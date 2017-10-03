Great Falls residents return from Las Vegas after mass shooting

Last week we reported authorities were still looking for a missing baby, William Gouchenor, and his Mother Madeline Jones Gouchenor, who vanished this summer. This, after her ex-husband, and William's Father, Jacob Gouchenor says the parents set up two separate meetings form him to pick William up. But Madeline never showed. Today, William and Madeline were found in California according to azfamily.com. The Mesa Police Department says they’re both in good conditio...
In Montana right now a father in Conrad waits everyday to hear if his son is alive, Jacob Gouchenour, was supposed to see his son on June 16 in Arizona.
The man who funded Whitefish's Two Bear Air, a rescue helicopter service credited with saving dozens of people through the years, found himself in the middle of the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.
Great Falls, MT - Surveillance tape and witness accounts say Kenneth Brown and Patrick Bryan stomped an unconscious man's head into the ground multiple times on Friday night.
Sunday, October 1st, marks 62 years for Malmstrom Air Force Base officially receiving it's current name. Reporter Taylor Chase recently spent the morning on base at it's museum, and learned that while most people don't know who Malmstrom was, his legacy has continued to live on. MAFB Museum Director Rob Turnbow began from the beginning. "... When he took off he was fine. Plane checked in, he was fine, plane was fine, radio was fine. He flew over the airport, no issues. Pa...
We were able to speak with a Montana man who attended this weekend's Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas.
With an estimated 58 dead in the Las Vegas concert shooting and another 500 injured, Montana's Governor is ordering all flags flown to be displayed at half-staff until sunset on October 6.
As news spread of Sunday night's horrific shooting in Las Vegas, Montana's delegates offered prayers and commented on the atrocities committed. Governor Steve Bullock ordered flags to be flown at half-staff following the president's orders this morning. He sent out a prayer for victims early this morning.
President Donald Trump is calling the mass shooting attack in Las Vegas "an act of pure evil."
