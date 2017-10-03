Great Falls residents return from Las Vegas after mass shooting - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Great Falls residents return from Las Vegas after mass shooting

Posted: Updated:

Many Montanans were in Las Vegas during last nights mass shooting. Some arrived back in Great Falls tonight.

We were at the Great Falls international airport when they landed and spoke with some of those people, and it was a pretty somber scene at baggage claim.

There were some tears and hugs from family members and a lot of people were just happy to be back home safely.

We spoke with many who were willing to tell me what they saw. Most weren’t near the shooting but some were. Some said they are very thankful for the first responders and said they did an amazing job. We did get to speak with a young woman who was at the concert and she says she is thankful to be alive

I didn’t think we were going to make it out. I called my parents, told them there was a shooter, and if they didn’t hear from me then that was it.

Dakota said she was next to people who were shot and killed and called the shooter a coward for what he did. The others we spoke to said they hope something like this never happens again

Witnesses said the strip and Fremont street were shut down all night and the city was basically on lock down with hundreds of police officers roaming the streets. That was the scene until this morning when people were allowed to leave their hotels.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Update: Missing baby found, mother in custody

    Update: Missing baby found, mother in custody

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 5:40 AM EDT2017-10-03 09:40:25 GMT

    Last week we reported authorities were still looking for a missing baby, William Gouchenor, and his Mother Madeline Jones Gouchenor, who vanished this summer.  This, after her ex-husband, and William's Father, Jacob Gouchenor says the parents set up two separate meetings form him to pick William up.  But Madeline never showed. Today, William and Madeline were found in California according to azfamily.com. The Mesa Police Department says they’re both in good conditio...

    Last week we reported authorities were still looking for a missing baby, William Gouchenor, and his Mother Madeline Jones Gouchenor, who vanished this summer.  This, after her ex-husband, and William's Father, Jacob Gouchenor says the parents set up two separate meetings form him to pick William up.  But Madeline never showed. Today, William and Madeline were found in California according to azfamily.com. The Mesa Police Department says they’re both in good conditio...

  • Father of missing baby speaks out

    Father of missing baby speaks out

    Friday, September 29 2017 10:18 AM EDT2017-09-29 14:18:07 GMT

    In Montana right now a father in Conrad waits everyday to hear if his son is alive, Jacob Gouchenour, was supposed to see his son on June 16 in Arizona.  

    In Montana right now a father in Conrad waits everyday to hear if his son is alive, Jacob Gouchenour, was supposed to see his son on June 16 in Arizona.  

  • Montana man helps carry wounded to safety in Las Vegas

    Montana man helps carry wounded to safety in Las Vegas

    Monday, October 2 2017 10:38 AM EDT2017-10-02 14:38:11 GMT

    The man who funded Whitefish's Two Bear Air, a rescue helicopter service credited with saving dozens of people through the years, found himself in the middle of the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.  

    The man who funded Whitefish's Two Bear Air, a rescue helicopter service credited with saving dozens of people through the years, found himself in the middle of the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.  

  • Surveillance video shows two men stomping victim's head into the ground

    Monday, October 2 2017 3:49 PM EDT2017-10-02 19:49:24 GMT
    Kenneth Cougar BrownKenneth Cougar Brown

    Great Falls, MT - Surveillance tape and witness accounts say Kenneth Brown and Patrick Bryan stomped an unconscious man's head into the ground multiple times on Friday night.

    Great Falls, MT - Surveillance tape and witness accounts say Kenneth Brown and Patrick Bryan stomped an unconscious man's head into the ground multiple times on Friday night.

  • 62 years of legacy at Malmstrom AFB

    62 years of legacy at Malmstrom AFB

    Friday, September 29 2017 8:54 PM EDT2017-09-30 00:54:31 GMT

    Sunday, October 1st, marks 62 years for Malmstrom Air Force Base officially receiving it's current name. Reporter Taylor Chase recently spent the morning on base at it's museum, and learned that while most people don't know who Malmstrom was, his legacy has continued to live on.  MAFB Museum Director Rob Turnbow began from the beginning. "... When he took off he was fine. Plane checked in, he was fine, plane was fine, radio was fine. He flew over the airport, no issues. Pa...

    Sunday, October 1st, marks 62 years for Malmstrom Air Force Base officially receiving it's current name. Reporter Taylor Chase recently spent the morning on base at it's museum, and learned that while most people don't know who Malmstrom was, his legacy has continued to live on.  MAFB Museum Director Rob Turnbow began from the beginning. "... When he took off he was fine. Plane checked in, he was fine, plane was fine, radio was fine. He flew over the airport, no issues. Pa...

Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2017. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.