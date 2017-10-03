"If you don't hear from me, that's it." One Great Falls resident recalls the shooting

Montanans are returning home after experiencing the Las Vegas shooting first hand.

It was a somber scene at the baggage claim when the flight arrived. There were tears and hugs shared between family members relieved to see their loved ones return home safely.

Most of the passengers who arrived at the Great Falls International Airport from Las Vegas were not near the shooting, but some were on scene when the gunman opened fire killing 59 people and wounding 527 more at a country music festival late Sunday night.

Those who were willing to speak with us about their experience say they are very thankful for the first responders and that they did an amazing job. One young woman who was at the concert says she is just thankful to be alive.

Dakota Whetham said, "I didn't think we were going to make it out. I called my parents, told them there was a shooter, and if they didn't hear from me then that was it."

Whetham recalls being next to people who were shot and killed. She called the shooter a coward for what he did.

Other returning Montanans said they hope something like this never happens again.

Witnesses said the strip and Fremont Street were shut down all night and the city was basically on lock down with hundreds of police officers roaming the streets until yesterday morning when people were finally allowed to leave their hotels.