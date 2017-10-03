Severe weather closes university

UPDATE: The closure on US 2 at Milepost 420.5 is ended and road is open. Current conditions are slushy with snow. No longer severe driving from Chinook to Blaine/Phillips County line.

UPDATE 9:53 am: Havre Division - Power Lines Across Roadway in Harlem at the Substation: The detour has been removed, but traffic is asked to slow down and expect minor delays through the area.

UPDATE: US-2 near Harlem: There are more power lines down at Milepost 420.5. Road closed at this time; Northwestern Energy en route.

MSU-Northern in Havre is closed today due to severe weather in the area, that's caused widespread power outages across the Hi-Line.

Already this morning Montana Highway Patrol had responded to over 40 crashes on Montana's roads, with the majority of them happening in central Montana.

Montana Department of Transportation is reporting power lines down at the substation in Harlem, US-2, approximately Milepost 424.5. Traffic is being detoured to the truck route between mileposts 424 and 425.7.

Just before 8:00 am four semis spun out on Loma Hill, US-87, MP 52.3 to 55.0 blocking the highway.

MDT has issued the following statement on the roads thus far:

Severe Driving Conditions are currently being reported on the following roadways due to icy conditions, blowing and drifting snow and reduced visibility:

S-232 Havre to the Canadian Border

US-2 Hingham to Chinook

US-87 Box Elder to Havre

MT-66 Hays to Harlem

S-431 Harlem to the Canadian Border

US-2 Chinook to the Phillips County Line

US-87 Loma Hill to Box Elder

S-223 Chester South to the Liberty County Line

US-2W Galata to Chester

US-2E Chester to Hingham

I-15N Junction with S-15 to the Canadian Line

Severe Driving Conditions have been removed from:

US-89 S of Dupuyer

A link to the current road report from MDT can be found here https://www.mdt.mt.gov/travinfo/map/mtmap_frame.html