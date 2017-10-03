All but three victims identified from Las Vegas shooting

Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo has confirmed that all but three of the 59 victims have been identified in Sunday night's shooting. Despite this, the FBI is still working the scene to remove victims and document the area.

This is why, Sheriff Lombardo said, it's taking so long for the location to open up. He's asking that residents stay away from Mandalay Bay to allow law enforcement to work.

Out-of-state people who may have just realized they sustained an injury during the Las Vegas shooting can call 702-828-3111.