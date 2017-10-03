Winter storm buries High-line towns

Great Falls, MT - Storm dumps feet of snow in High-line, towns dig themselves out.

Conditions were pretty good from Great Falls up to about Loma, that's where the snow was really building up and was drifting across the road pretty bad. There were even a few cars pulled off to the side. So travel was pretty slow.

“We haven't seen these conditions for years and I have been towing in Havre for 27 years, our trucks have been going all night long, some of our guys ain’t had no sleep, I got an hour and a half of sleep I’m pretty good,” said Ken Erickson.

The entire town of Big Sandy was basically digging themselves out. There were diggers clearing snow, snow plows driving up and down the streets, and piles of snow were all over the place. For business owners, it has been a tough morning trying to make it so they can open for business.

“It was a little tough, it was super wet, heavy, a lot of it. So it makes it kind of hard. Normally you could shovel it but it's heavy, cement like” says Josh Danreuther.

That thick cement like snow made sure the kids in big sandy didn't go to school today and one local bus driver told us he doubts they will be able to get the buses running by tomorrow morning. However, school could be in session depending on the conditions.

One good thing this snowstorm did was bring the community together. Many were helping others by shoveling and plowing sidewalks in front of businesses, helping dig cars out and just making sure the town runs as smoothly as it can with all of this snow.