Annual Montana Farmers Union Convention in Great Falls - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Annual Montana Farmers Union Convention in Great Falls

Posted: Updated:

Join Montana Farmers Union for their 102nd Annual Convention coming up at the Best Western Heritage Inn in Great Falls on October 20th-21st.

The Convention is open to the public. Early bird registration is $100/adults, $50/youth. If you register after October 16th, registration is $125 for adults and $75 for youth.

This year’s convention will feature keynote speakers Dean Folkvord of Wheat Montana, and world renowned National Geographic photographer Jim Richardson. There will also be several workshops regarding healthcare in rural communities, the 2018 Farm Bill, soil health, and a tour of Pasta Montana.

Organizer Lyndsay Bruno says, “If you ate today, you’re involved in agriculture.” With that said, she encourages folks to come out and learn more about one of the largest industries in Montana.

For more information on the event or to register, head to Montana Farmers Union website.

  • Community Spotlight

    Community spotlight is a live feature during our 5 p.m. Newscast that highlights events and activities open to the general public in central Montana. The segment is filmed Monday-Friday and is a 1-hour commitment, for a live interview in the KFBB studios. 

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank your for submitting your event or organization for a Community Spotlight segment on KFBB. If you are chosen Katie will contact you.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Update: Missing baby found, mother in custody

    Update: Missing baby found, mother in custody

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 4:20 PM EDT2017-10-03 20:20:11 GMT

    Last week we reported authorities were still looking for a missing baby, William Gouchenor, and his Mother Madeline Jones Gouchenor, who vanished this summer.  This, after her ex-husband, and William's Father, Jacob Gouchenor says the parents set up two separate meetings form him to pick William up.  But Madeline never showed. Today, William and Madeline were found in California according to azfamily.com. The Mesa Police Department says they’re both in good conditio...

    Last week we reported authorities were still looking for a missing baby, William Gouchenor, and his Mother Madeline Jones Gouchenor, who vanished this summer.  This, after her ex-husband, and William's Father, Jacob Gouchenor says the parents set up two separate meetings form him to pick William up.  But Madeline never showed. Today, William and Madeline were found in California according to azfamily.com. The Mesa Police Department says they’re both in good conditio...

  • All but three victims identified from Las Vegas shooting

    All but three victims identified from Las Vegas shooting

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 4:34 PM EDT2017-10-03 20:34:28 GMT
    Photo credit: Noel Pennington / CC BY 2.0Photo credit: Noel Pennington / CC BY 2.0

    Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo has confirmed that all but three of the 59 victims have been identified in Sunday night's shooting.

    Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo has confirmed that all but three of the 59 victims have been identified in Sunday night's shooting.

  • Father of missing baby speaks out

    Father of missing baby speaks out

    Friday, September 29 2017 10:18 AM EDT2017-09-29 14:18:07 GMT

    In Montana right now a father in Conrad waits everyday to hear if his son is alive, Jacob Gouchenour, was supposed to see his son on June 16 in Arizona.  

    In Montana right now a father in Conrad waits everyday to hear if his son is alive, Jacob Gouchenour, was supposed to see his son on June 16 in Arizona.  

  • "If you don't hear from me, that's it." One Great Falls resident recalls the shooting

    "If you don't hear from me, that's it." One Great Falls resident recalls the shooting

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 4:20 PM EDT2017-10-03 20:20:39 GMT

    Many Montanans were in Las Vegas during last nights mass shooting. Some arrived back in Great Falls tonight. We were at the Great Falls international airport when they landed and spoke with some of those people, and it was a pretty somber scene at baggage claim.

    Many Montanans were in Las Vegas during last nights mass shooting. Some arrived back in Great Falls tonight. We were at the Great Falls international airport when they landed and spoke with some of those people, and it was a pretty somber scene at baggage claim.

  • Senior Standout: Choteau's Jonathan Moore

    Senior Standout: Choteau's Jonathan Moore

    Monday, October 2 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-10-03 03:43:18 GMT

    Choteau's Jonathan Moore has no problem playing with a bulldog attitude: on the football field, on the basketball court, or in the rodeo arena.

    Choteau's Jonathan Moore has no problem playing with a bulldog attitude: on the football field, on the basketball court, or in the rodeo arena.

  • NewsMore>>

  • All but three victims identified from Las Vegas shooting

    All but three victims identified from Las Vegas shooting

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 4:34 PM EDT2017-10-03 20:34:28 GMT
    Photo credit: Noel Pennington / CC BY 2.0Photo credit: Noel Pennington / CC BY 2.0

    Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo has confirmed that all but three of the 59 victims have been identified in Sunday night's shooting.

    Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo has confirmed that all but three of the 59 victims have been identified in Sunday night's shooting.

  • Teen accused of killing 18-year-old Megan Meriwether over pot, changes plea

    Teen accused of killing 18-year-old Megan Meriwether over pot, changes plea

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 4:33 PM EDT2017-10-03 20:33:43 GMT

    Appearing in Cascade County Court Monday for a bail reduction hearing is Joseph Knowles. He is accused of murdering Megan Meriwether last September.  

    Joseph Knowles is set to change his plea this afternoon on a deliberate homicide charge in Cascade County Court. 

  • Severe weather closes university

    Severe weather closes university

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 4:15 PM EDT2017-10-03 20:15:37 GMT

    MSU-Northern in Havre is closed today due to severe weather in the area, that's caused widespread power outages across the Hi-Line. Already this morning Montana Highway Patrol had responded to over 40 crashes on Montana's roads, with the majority of them happening in central Montana.   Montana Department of Transportation is reporting power lines down at the substation in Harlem, US-2, approximately Milepost 424.5. Traffic is being detoured to the truck route between ...

    MSU-Northern in Havre is closed today due to severe weather in the area, that's caused widespread power outages across the Hi-Line. Already this morning Montana Highway Patrol had responded to over 40 crashes on Montana's roads, with the majority of them happening in central Montana.   Montana Department of Transportation is reporting power lines down at the substation in Harlem, US-2, approximately Milepost 424.5. Traffic is being detoured to the truck route between ...

  • Montana Man survives Las Vegas shooting

    Montana Man survives Las Vegas shooting

    Monday, October 2 2017 1:43 PM EDT2017-10-02 17:43:12 GMT

    We were able to speak with a Montana man who attended this weekend's Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas.

    We were able to speak with a Montana man who attended this weekend's Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas.

Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2017. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.