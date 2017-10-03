Annual Montana Farmers Union Convention in Great Falls

Join Montana Farmers Union for their 102nd Annual Convention coming up at the Best Western Heritage Inn in Great Falls on October 20th-21st.

The Convention is open to the public. Early bird registration is $100/adults, $50/youth. If you register after October 16th, registration is $125 for adults and $75 for youth.

This year’s convention will feature keynote speakers Dean Folkvord of Wheat Montana, and world renowned National Geographic photographer Jim Richardson. There will also be several workshops regarding healthcare in rural communities, the 2018 Farm Bill, soil health, and a tour of Pasta Montana.

Organizer Lyndsay Bruno says, “If you ate today, you’re involved in agriculture.” With that said, she encourages folks to come out and learn more about one of the largest industries in Montana.

For more information on the event or to register, head to Montana Farmers Union website.