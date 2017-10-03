Updated: Conrad father reunited with his son

A Conrad man is finally reunited with his 1 year old son, this after his ex wife and the missing baby vanished nearly four months ago.

Jacob Gouchenor is now in California with baby William

According to the Mesa Arizona Police Department, Madeline Jones and her son William were located in San Diego, CA.

Both are reported to be in good condition and Madeline is currently in custody in San Diego.

Jacob says with a little divine help and a community that's been following this story made this reunion possible.

Earlier today we spoke with Jacob and he is elated to be with his son.and just enjoying the moment.

He says it is not clear as of now when they'll be returning to Montana.