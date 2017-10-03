Getting fully automatic weapons might not be as easy as you think



The topic of guns is always a sensitive subject, especially after mass shootings.

The gun used that killed 59 people and injured more than 500, was a semi-automatic weapon. and one local gun dealer tells us getting your hands on fully automatic firearms isn't easy.

Fully these guns are so expensive and hard to get people are finding ways to manipulate guns to perform like fully automatic weapons.

James Mitchell, owner of Mitchell Supply, says what the gunman in Vegas more than likely used is a method that he calls bump firing.

Bump firing is the act of using the recoil of a semi-automatic firearm to fire shots in rapid succession, which simulates the feeling of a fully automatic firearm.

He said if you want to get you hands on a fully automatic weapon, its not cheap, and the waiting period is not an over night process.

Also just like any place gun dealers have the right to deny sales to you if they think you are mentally unstable.

If they notice that you are acting abnormal gun dealers will not sell you any weapons.