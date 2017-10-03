Missing Millions: Chippewa Cree Tribe fault past admins for miss - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Missing Millions: Chippewa Cree Tribe fault past admins for missing $3.5 million

By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
UPDATE: Chairman Harlan Baker has issued the following statement on behalf of the Chippewa Cree Tribe of the Rocky Boy’s Reservation:

“Many of the decisions regarding the funds in question were made by past tribal administrations. Our staff has worked tirelessly to provide the auditors from the Office of the Inspector General with everything they have asked for and have complied with any request that they have made. We would be happy to provide any additional clarification that we can to the Inspector General’s office pertaining to how the funds were used and accounted for. We look forward to continuing to work cooperatively with the auditors of the Inspector General’s office to ensure that they have the information they need.”
(Original Story)

After two recent audits, the Inspector General of the U.S Department of Interior has said the Chippewa Cree Tribe is unable to show how and where 3.5 Million dollars of primarily federal money, has gone.

Nancy DiPaolo, the Director of External Affairs, for the Inspector General of the U.S Department of the Interior, said the Bureau of Indian Affairs, made the request for the audit.

The major issue, in this case, has been the tribe put the money into a general fund. That means it could be used for a variety of projects. Like transportation or even maintaining school buses. But being in a general fund would make the money hard to track, but that doesn't mean it's "missing."

" So we use the term the money loses its identity meaning we can't follow it right so your given money x amount to do something and it's put into a general fund we have no idea what done with it," said DiPaolo.

Dipaolo said the BIA could ask the tribe to pay it all back if they can not show where the money has gone. 

According to Nedra Darling the BIA spokesperson, they are required to respond to the audit reports. She said right now they are in the process of getting those together.

