Missing Money ?

After two recent audits, the Inspector General of the U.S Department of Interior has said the Chippewa Cree Tribe is unable to show how and where 3.5 Million dollars of primarily federal money, has gone.

Nancy DiPaolo, the Director of External Affairs, for the Inspector General of the U.S Department of the Interior, said the Bureau of Indian Affairs, made the request for the audit.

The major issue in this case, has been the tribe put the money into a general fund. That means it could be used for a variety of projects. Like transportation or even maintaining school buses. But being in a general fund would make the money hard to track, but that doesn't mean it's "missing."

" So we use the term the money loses it's identity meaning we can't follow it right so your given money x amount to do something and it's put into a general fund we have no idea what done with it," said DiPaolo.

Dipaolo said the BIA could ask the tribe to pay it all back if they can not show where the money has gone.

According to Nedra Darling the BIA spokesperson, they are required to respond to the audit reports. She said right now they are in the process of getting those together.