Man accused of killing Shane LaPlant appears in tribal court

For the first time since Shane LaPlant was allegedly killed at a wedding party this past July. The suspect in this case, William Arocha Jr. made an appearance in Blackfeet Tribal Court. Dawn Gray, is the prosecuting attorney, from Billings. She said Arocha is being charged with Assault C and negligent endangerment. Gray said the Assault C charge is the highest charge for a suspected homicide case within the tribe.



Arocha is also being charged in federal court...

Gray said the tribal charges are considered completely separate from the federal charges.

She said the trial is set for October 24th, then the federal case can continue.