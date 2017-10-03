Man in Merriweather murder makes a change of plea

Accused killer Joseph Knowles made a last minute appearance in court Tuesday, to enter a change of plea.

According to Joshua Racki, Cascade County Attorney, Monday was the last day the state would take a plea agreement, and Knowles' attorney called him at the last moment to negotiate a plea.

Knowles agreed to deliberate homicide charges in connection to the death of Megan Merriweather last September. He faces 60 years in Montana state prison. he will be eligible for parole because Knowles is still 17. sentencing will take place December 19th at 3 pm