Rape charges filed against Great Falls teen

Great Falls, MT - A Great Falls teen is accused of forcing himself on a girl who was dazed on painkillers.

The police report says in the early morning hours of August 9th, the victim was lying on the couch while recovering from surgery on her leg. She had been prescribed Hydrocodone pills to help her cope with the pain.

Eighteen-year-old Braden Augustine, a friend of the victim's brother, came up from the basement and began to talk with the victim. He picked up her prescription bottle and said she "must be feeling pretty good." The charging documents say Braden then pulled down the victim's pants despite her saying "no" over twenty times. He placed his hand over her mouth and told her "shhhh." The victim said after Braden raped her, he went back down to the basement

The victim's mother had set an alarm on a phone so she could make sure her daughter was taking her pain medication since she'd had surgery on her leg the day before. When the alarm sounded, she went to give her daughter the medication and found her daughter crying. The victim told her parents what happened and they kicked Braden out of their home. The daughter's clothing was handed over to detectives for evidence.

Braden reportedly sent messages over Snapchat to the victim's sister admitted that what he did was wrong. The victim's brother stated to officers that Braden told him through text messages Braden was "a horrible person," "a piece of crap," and that he knows what is coming to him.

The victim's boyfriend stated he ran into Braden on August 11th or 12th and confronted him. A fight ensued until a bystander yelled at them and both parties fled the area.

The State has moved the Court for Leave to File Information charging Braden Augustine with Sexual Intercourse Without Consent, and two counts of Sexual Assault.