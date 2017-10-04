Helena-Capital Crosstown Soccer 2017 Part II

The Capital High School soccer teams hosted the Helena High Bengals squads for the second doubleheader of 2017 crosstown rivalry clashes.

The Lady Bengals won last Tuesday at Carroll College's Nelson Stadium by a score of 2-1. The Lady Bruins earned a split of 2017 with today's 3-0 home victory, their first in the series since 2011. All three goals came in the second half. Capital senior forward Ashley Carlson scored two of them in her final crosstown showdown and first career victory over Helena.

"It gives us a lot of confidence. I think we've kind of been trying to find our true selves and I think that this game really helped us. It helped us to move forward and to know that we can compete against high-level teams and we are someone to be reckoned with," said Ashley Carlson.

Sydney Sheridan also scored in a win that snapped Helena's 49-game regular season conference win streak that stretched back almost four years.

The boys teams battled to a 1-1 tie last week. Four different Bengals scored today in Helena's 5-1 rout of Capital. Bengals senior forward Jackson Keller led the way with two second-half goals in his final crosstown game.

"I think we came out hard with intensity. We still had that last game in the back of our heads because we haven't played a game since then so we came out hard and we knew we had to play to the outsides and beat them on the inside to get in those crosses and I just think that's what did it for us," said Jackson Keller.

Senior defender Dawson Tedesco, Ben Ries-Roncalli, and Wyatt Johnson each scored a goal in the first half to help build the Helena lead.