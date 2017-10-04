Man runs over wife appears in federal court

Great Falls MT- Tuesday in federal court 61-year-old Thomas Edward Mancha of Browning pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his wife, Charlene Mancha on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation New Year's Day.

Court documents state Mancha was seen dragging his wife by the hair close to a monument on U.S Highway 2 between Browning and Cut Bank.

The documents state a witness saw her run away. That is when Mancha chased her down in his pickup and ran her over twice, killing her.

According to the federal court clerk she had recently filed for divorce.

Mancha will face a 20-year prison term. He will be sentenced January 18, 2018, in Judge Brian Morris's court.





