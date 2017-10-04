Grizzly bears wander into Choteau in search of food

Great Falls, MT - A Great Falls man is accused of forcing himself on a girl who was dazed on painkillers. The police report says in the early morning hours of August 9th, the victim was lying on the couch while recovering from surgery on her leg.
For the first time since Shane LaPlant was killed at a wedding party this past July. The suspect in this case, William Arocha Jr., made an appearance in Blackfeet Tribal Court.
Great Falls, MT - Storm dumps feet of snow in Highline, towns dig themselves out. Conditions were pretty good from Great Falls up to about Loma, that's where the snow was really building up and was drifting across the road pretty bad. There were even a few cars pulled off to the side. So travel was pretty slow. “We haven't seen these conditions for years and I have been towing in Havre for 27 years, our trucks have been going all night long, some of our guys ain’t h...
Severe winter weather and heavy snow on the Hi-Line near Havre has left thousands in the dark this morning and caused school cancellations.
Montana Billionaire philanthropist Mike Goguen and his wife Jamie found themselves in the middle of the deadly shooting in Las Vegas. This morning they met our Andrea Lutz on The Strip in Vegas to talk about their effort to save dozens of people.
The Chippewa Cree Tribe was met with mounds of snow, blocking road access this morning. KHEW 88.5 FM thanked the state of Montana for bringing a v-plow out to help with snow removal. While it's slow going, they said, the work is getting done.
Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo has confirmed that all but three of the 59 victims have been identified in Sunday night's shooting.
Appearing in Cascade County Court Monday for a bail reduction hearing is Joseph Knowles. He is accused of murdering Megan Meriwether last September.
Joseph Knowles is set to change his plea this afternoon on a deliberate homicide charge in Cascade County Court.
MSU-Northern in Havre is closed today due to severe weather in the area, that's caused widespread power outages across the Hi-Line. Already this morning Montana Highway Patrol had responded to over 40 crashes on Montana's roads, with the majority of them happening in central Montana. Montana Department of Transportation is reporting power lines down at the substation in Harlem, US-2, approximately Milepost 424.5. Traffic is being detoured to the truck route between ...
