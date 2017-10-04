Grizzly bears wander into Choteau in search of food

Great Falls, MT - Bear activity continues as the animals wander into towns in search of food.

The Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Department says bear specialists have captured one bear just south of Choteau eating fruit near homes and are looking for another bear that has been coming into town in search of food.

The bear that was captured is a 3-and-a-half-year-old male and was feeding on buffalo berries along the Teton River. It ended up moving into the edge of Choteau Monday night to eat plums and apples in yards. He will now be relocated far north on the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.

According to the FWP they have responded to reports of bear activity and livestock depredation at several locations along the Front and around communities east onto the prairie. FWP says this time of year, as bear look to put on weight in anticipation of winter, it's critical for people to secure their attractants, keep fruit picked up off the ground and make sure pet food is put inside.

FWP also wants hunters along the Front, especially in riparian areas, need to be aware they are in bear country and run the risk of encountering a bear well into November. FWP recommends hunters carry bear spray and be ready to use it at all times.

For more information, call FWP in Great Falls at (406)454-5840.