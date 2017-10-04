Man allegedly kicked officer in the groin, now facing charges

Great Falls, MT - Officers say they were trying to detain Wilson Harvey for a probation violation when he intentional kicked one officer in the groin and said GFPD officers will "get what they got coming someday."

Great Falls Police Department officers responded to a residence for a report of a disturbance in the parking lot being caused buy Wilson Harvey. The police report says Wilson's grandmother told officers he had gone back to the house to retrieve a gun. Wilson returned with a BB gun in his waistband and a knife in his right front pocket.

The police report says GFPD detained Wilson and contacted his probation officer. The probation officer informed GFPD he was issuing a 72-hour hold for Wilson. When officers took Wilson out of the car to search and inform him he was going to jail on a Probation Violation warrant, Wilson became irate and began kicking. The police report states Wilson was resisting any commands from the officers and then intentionally kicked one officer in the groin, causing her pain.

GFPD wrote in their report Wilson was taken to the ground and secured. He was then put in the vehicle with leg restraints and both seatbelts while he continued to verbally threaten the officers. The report says Wilson admitted to kicking the officer on purpose and said she was "lucky that was all she got." He also told officers they will "get what they got coming someday."

Wilson Percic Harvey has prior convictions for Assault on a Peace Officer, Robbery, and Partner Family Member Assault. He is being charged with Assault on a Peace Officer or Judicial Officer and Resisting Arrest.

The State has requested his bond be set in the amount of $50,000.