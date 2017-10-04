Man allegedly kicked officer in the groin, now facing charges - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Man allegedly kicked officer in the groin, now facing charges

Posted: Updated:

Great Falls, MT - Officers say they were trying to detain Wilson Harvey for a probation violation when he intentional kicked one officer in the groin and said GFPD officers will "get what they got coming someday."

Great Falls Police Department officers responded to a residence for a report of a disturbance in the parking lot being caused buy Wilson Harvey. The police report says Wilson's grandmother told officers he had gone back to the house to retrieve a gun. Wilson returned with a BB gun in his waistband and a knife in his right front pocket. 

The police report says GFPD detained Wilson and contacted his probation officer. The probation officer informed GFPD he was issuing a 72-hour hold for Wilson. When officers took Wilson out of the car to search and inform him he was going to jail on a Probation Violation warrant, Wilson became irate and began kicking. The police report states Wilson was resisting any commands from the officers and then intentionally kicked one officer in the groin, causing her pain.

GFPD wrote in their report Wilson was taken to the ground and secured. He was then put in the vehicle with leg restraints and both seatbelts while he continued to verbally threaten the officers. The report says Wilson admitted to kicking the officer on purpose and said she was "lucky that was all she got." He also told officers they will "get what they got coming someday."

Wilson Percic Harvey has prior convictions for Assault on a Peace Officer, Robbery, and Partner Family Member Assault. He is being charged with Assault on a Peace Officer or Judicial Officer and Resisting Arrest.

The State has requested his bond be set in the amount of $50,000.

    Great Falls, MT - A Great Falls man is accused of forcing himself on a girl who was dazed on painkillers. The police report says in the early morning hours of August 9th, the victim was lying on the couch while recovering from surgery on her leg.

    For the first time since Shane LaPlant was killed at a wedding party this past July. The suspect in this case, William Arocha Jr., made an appearance in Blackfeet Tribal Court. 

    Great Falls, MT - Storm dumps feet of snow in Highline, towns dig themselves out. Conditions were pretty good from Great Falls up to about Loma, that's where the snow was really building up and was drifting across the road pretty bad. There were even a few cars pulled off to the side. So travel was pretty slow. “We haven't seen these conditions for years and I have been towing in Havre for 27 years, our trucks have been going all night long, some of our guys ain’t h...

    Severe winter weather and heavy snow on the Hi-Line near Havre has left thousands in the dark this morning and caused school cancellations. 

    Montana Billionaire philanthropist Mike Goguen and his wife Jamie found themselves in the middle of the deadly shooting in Las Vegas. This morning they met our Andrea Lutz on The Strip in Vegas to talk about their effort to save dozens of people.

    The Chippewa Cree Tribe was met with mounds of snow, blocking road access this morning. KHEW 88.5 FM thanked the state of Montana for bringing a v-plow out to help with snow removal.  While it's slow going, they said, the work is getting done. 

    Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo has confirmed that all but three of the 59 victims have been identified in Sunday night's shooting.

    Appearing in Cascade County Court Monday for a bail reduction hearing is Joseph Knowles. He is accused of murdering Megan Meriwether last September.  

    MSU-Northern in Havre is closed today due to severe weather in the area, that's caused widespread power outages across the Hi-Line. Already this morning Montana Highway Patrol had responded to over 40 crashes on Montana's roads, with the majority of them happening in central Montana.   Montana Department of Transportation is reporting power lines down at the substation in Harlem, US-2, approximately Milepost 424.5. Traffic is being detoured to the truck route between ...

